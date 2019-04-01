Ghanaian youngster Richard Amon earns praises of University of Central Florida coach Scott Calabrese

Teenager Richard Amon has earned the praises of University of Central Florida coach, Scott Calabrese following his impressive form in American Athletic Conference (AAC) soccer season.

The 19 year old grabbed a brace and hit the crossbar with an overhead kick as UCF recorded eight goals and eight assists in the 8-1 win over Jacksonville for 24 points, the fifth most in the league history.

Playing an integral part, Amon helped the knights go on a 10-match unbeaten streak, which breaks their previous record of nine and also win the 2018 regular American Athletic Conference (AAC) soccer season and advanced to the 2018 NCAA championship only to fall out in the second round.

‘Noah is a big, strong player with a relentless work ethic and takes a really good position in the box. Amon is a special athlete with an amazing ability to score goal for us this season’ he said.

He has established himself as a fan favorite with his dazzling skills, work rate and general contribution.

Yet to cap for his country of birth, Amon is seen as one of the brightest prospect in college football and has the potential to blossom into a global star given his steady rise.