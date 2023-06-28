Ghanaian youngster Rockson Yeboah secures move to Greek giants AEK Athens

Ghanaian defender Rockson Yeboah has officially joined Greek side AEK Athens F.C from Ghanaian lower-tier side Techiman United.

The 19-year-old defender has completed a loan move to the Greek top-flight campaigners until the end of the upcoming football season.

Yeboah is regarded as a potential asset who will be able to improve his development during his loan spell with AEK Athens.

He is likely to play largely for the reserve team for AEK Athens during the 2023/24 season.

Rockson Yeboah was signed with Gambian international Jallow Lamarana, and both are anticipated to fulfill aspirations by the conclusion of the season given their abilities as young players.

The loan move to AEK Athens F.C. provides Rockson Yeboah with a great chance to demonstrate his ability in a highly competitive league.

The Greek presents him with the required platform to develop as a player and advance his career.