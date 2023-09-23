Ghanaian youngster Sam Amo-Mensah on target as Southampton U-21 hold West Ham in thrilling draw

In a thrilling Premier League 2 encounter on Friday, English-born Ghanaian prodigy Sam Amo-Ameyaw showcased his talent by netting a crucial goal for Southampton U-21 in their 3-3 draw against West Ham.

George Earthy, with a brilliant run from deep within his half, initiated the host's first opportunity, resulting in an enticing cross that Ollie Scarles could only deflect across the goal.

Just a minute later, Amo-Ameyaw produced a moment of magic, curling a low shot from outside the penalty area, only to be denied by Jacob Knightbridge's full-stretch save.

The Saints managed to break the deadlock in the 19th minute, with Doyle firing in a free-kick from the edge of the box. However, their lead was short-lived as Earthy capitalized on a risky cross from Callum Marshall to score at the far post, giving West Ham a 2-1 advantage just five minutes later.

Callum Marshall then extended West Ham's lead with a close-range header, but Southampton's relentless pressure paid off when Amo-Ameyaw once again found the back of the net, leveling the score.

Ehibhatiomhan's strike put Southampton ahead 3-2, but Callum Marshall's late goal salvaged a draw for West Ham, preventing them from defeat.

Amo-Ameyaw's remarkable performance was the highlight of the match, as he played a pivotal role in securing a valuable point for Southampton U-21 in this thrilling encounter.