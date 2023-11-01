Ghanaian youngster Samson Baidoo provides crucial assist in Red Bull Salzburg's win against Altach

Austrian-born Ghanaian football prodigy Samson Baidoo showcased his playmaking prowess as he provided a crucial assist in Red Bull Salzburg's commanding 3-0 triumph over Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old made a significant impact during the match, earning his spot in the starting lineup and completing the full 90 minutes at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The match saw Amar Dedic initiate the scoring for Red Bull Salzburg in the 44th minute, with a precise header from the center of the box, sending the ball to the bottom left corner. The goal was beautifully set up by Oscar Gloukh, who delivered an impeccable cross to Dedic.

Maurits Kjærgaard added to Salzburg's lead in the 46th minute with a right-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom right corner of the net.

In the 59th minute, Karim Konaté sealed the victory for Red Bull Salzburg with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box, finding the back of the net in the center of the goal. This goal was made possible by the Ghanaian sensation, Samson Baidoo, who provided a crucial assist.

KARIM KONATÉ 🇨🇮(2004) SCORED A LOVELY GOAL FOR THE THIRD!!! SAMSON BAIDOO 🇦🇹🇬🇭(2004) WITH A GREAT ASSIST!!!pic.twitter.com/cd4FkOqWKf — Football Report (@FootballReprt) October 31, 2023

The promising Ghanaian defender has been making quite a name for himself in the Austrian Bundesliga this season. He has already scored two goals in nine appearances and contributed one assist, demonstrating his versatility and ability to influence the game on both ends of the pitch.