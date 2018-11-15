Ghanaian youngster Samuel Obeng returns to CD Calahorra team as they beat Barakaldo in Segunda B

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa returned to the CD Calahorra team as they defeated Barakaldo in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The 21 year old had missed three games on a row, following a knock he picked up some weeks ago.

However, with manager Miguel Sosa's policy of rotating his players, the youngster made a return to the team after coming on to replace Eduardo Ubis in the 85th minute of their 2-1 victory.

Samuel Obeng missed games against Izarra, Racing and Cultural de Durango.

Eduardo Ubis and Adrien Doni scored 35 minutes apart as Calahorra traveled to secure all three points against Barakaldo.

Obeng has scored twice for CD Calahorra this season in 6 appearances as they lie 9th on the Segunda Division table.

The striker previously played Getafe and Girona.