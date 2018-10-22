Ghanaian youngster Sean Adarkwa nets debut goal for West Ham U-23 against Swansea City U-23

English-born Ghanaian youngster Sean Jordan Adarkwa opened his scoring account for West Ham U-23 side in their 5-3 win over Swansea City U-23 at the London Stadium.

Adarkwa registered his name on the score sheet with a stunning strike for the young hammers on the 44th minute.

The 18-year-old enjoyed the full duration of the match as his compatriot Joseph Anang who is a goalkeeper warmed the bench for West Ham.

He has made seven appearances for the West Ham United U23 side this season.

Adarkwa was born to Ghanaian parents in England which makes him eligible to play for either Ghana or England at any level in future.