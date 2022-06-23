Ghanaian youngster Sumaila Abubakari joins Albanian club Skenderbeu

Young Ghanaian striker Sumaila Abubakari has completed his transfer to Albanian club KF Skenderbeu.

Following successful negotiations, the 19-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract with the second-tier club.

Skenderbeu had been watching Abubakari for a while and were impressed with his striking ability, so they decided to sign him.

Former Zaytuna FC and Cheetah FC has joined Skenderbeu from Ghanaian third-tier side Mountaineers FC.

Sumaila has good height, physique, and head control.

He is expected to assist Skenderbeu in regaining promotion to Albania's top flight after they were relegated in the previous league season after finishing 10th on the log.