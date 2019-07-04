Ghanaian youngster Terry Ablade pens professional contract with Fulham FC

Finnish-born of Ghanaian descent Terry Ablade has signed his first professional contract at English Championship side Fulham FC.

Ablade, 17, featured sparingly last season due to injury, but still managed to notch up seven goals and become a mainstay in Finland’s Under-18 National side.

He has committed his future to the Cottagers until 2021.

Terry is the son of former Ghana Black Starlets midfielder Seth Ablade.

Ablade was a member of the Ghana U17 team that finished 3rd in New Zealand 1999.

He is currently the coach of Finnish side FC Jazz.