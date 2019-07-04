GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghanaian youngster Terry Ablade pens professional contract with Fulham FC

Published on: 04 July 2019
Ghanaian youngster Terry Ablade pens professional contract with Fulham FC
Terry Ablade

Finnish-born of Ghanaian descent Terry Ablade has signed his first professional contract at English Championship side Fulham FC.

Ablade, 17, featured sparingly last season due to injury, but still managed to notch up seven goals and become a mainstay in Finland’s Under-18 National side.

He has committed his future to the Cottagers until 2021.

Terry is the son of former Ghana Black Starlets midfielder Seth Ablade.

Ablade was a member of the Ghana U17 team that finished 3rd in New Zealand 1999.

He is currently the coach of Finnish side FC Jazz.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments