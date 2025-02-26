Ghanaian youngster Tyrique George provides assist in Chelsea's thumping win over Southampton

English-born Ghanaian teen Tyrique George impressed on his third Premier League outing for Chelsea as the Blues thumped Southampton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old replaced Pedro Neto with 22 minutes remaining as the London giants strolled to a 4-0 victory.

George, who can represent Ghana, England and Nigeria at international level, made an instant impact in the game after serving the assist for Marc Cucurella's goal and Chelsea's fourth.

The Blues were rampant right at the blast of the whistle with French forward Christopher Nkunku opening the scoring in the 24th minute.

Neto doubled the advantage 12 minutes later with a ferocious strike before Levi Colwill headed home at the stroke of half-time to hand Chelsea a 3-0 first half lead.

Cucurella completed the mauling in the second half as Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

English-born Ghanaian teen Josh Acheampong also came on in the second half for Nkunku while Kamaldeen Sulemana played full throttle for Southampton.