Ghanaian youngster with 5th goal of the season in Jedinstvo narrow win over Macva Sabac

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Karikari continued with his scoring form in the Serbian Parva Liga when his side FK Jedinstvo Ub clinched a narrow victory.

The former Liberty Professionals and Dreams FC player scored the match winner as Jedinstvo beat FK Mačva Šabac 1-0 on Saturday.

Karikari scored the only goal of the match in the second half to propel Jedinstvo to their fifth win on the 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old picked up a loose ball inside the box and fired a powerful shot from close range to beat the goalkeeper.

Jedinstvo are sitting at the 6th position on the league standings with 20 points from 15 matches.

Karikari since joining Jedinstvo in the summer has managed five goals in 10 appearances in the Serbian second-tier this term.