Ghanaian youngster Yaw Annor wants to seize opportunity given to him by Burgos FC

Ghanaian youngster, Yaw Annor says he wants to take his chances at Burgos FC in the Spanish Segunda division after he joined the club on loan in the summer.

The former Bechem United winger joined from Fuenlabrada, where he struggled to adapt and was deemed surplus to requirement.

The 20 year old says he is happy to join Burgos and insists he wants to seize to opportunity to show his quality.

"I am very happy to have arrived here, I hope to improve my performance and score more goals in Burgos," he said.

"My life in Fuenlabrada was hard, I was alone, I did not understand Spanish. I do not want to go back there,"he added.

Annor was left out of CF Fuenlabrada's pre-season indicating trainer Mere Hermoso doesn't have him in his plans this term.

Annor joined CF Fuenlabrada in 2017 from Bechem United after a scintillating spell by helping the Hunters lift their first major trophy in the Ghana FA Cup.