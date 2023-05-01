Ghanaian youngster Yussif Moro Owusu shares experience after first season with Brighton's U18

Talented Ghanaian midfielder, Yussif Moro Owusu has expressed satisfaction after his first season with Brighton's U18.

The 17-year-old joined Brighton from Chelsea youth team last summer and has since been an integral part of the Seagulls U18's. Owusu made 14 appearances and scored a goal in the Southern Division of the U18 League as Brighton finished sixth.

"Our season has finally come to an end. Many thanks to my team mates and the coaching staff. Great appreciation to you, my followers, for following my journey. We go stronger next season," he wrote on Twitter.

Owusu is hoping to break into the Brighton first team next season after an impressive first year.

The midfield dynamo is already showing signs of becoming a Premier League star following his consistent displays.

Next season, Owusu could also be playing in the Premier League 2 with the U21's.