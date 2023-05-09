Ghanaian youngster Zakaria Mugeese shortlisted for Young Player of the Season award in Israeli Premier League

Former Ghana U20 player Zakaria Mugeese has earned a nomination for the Best Young Player of the Season award in the Israeli Premier League for the 2022-23 campaign.

The FC Ashdod winger has been shortlisted for the coveted award following his impressive performances in the season.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding this term, with six direct goal involvements to help Ashdod make it to the Championship play-offs and the semi-finals of the State Cup.

Mugeese has scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists in all competitions for Ashdod this season.

The former Eleven Wonders FC and Dreams FC player has bagged 5 goals in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al and provided one assist in the process in 21 appearances.

He also registered a goal and an assist in the Israel State Cup, where he played five matches before exiting at the semi-finals.

The winner of the award will be announced at the end of the season Awards Gala.

Mugeese has been in top form since returning from his loan spell at Hapoel Ramat Gan.