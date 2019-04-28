Ghanaian youngsters Amuzu, Doku to stay at Anderlecht next season

Ghanaian youngsters Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku will remain at Anderlecht next season despite the massive exodus about to take place at the club.

The Belgian giants are set to let several of their players leave following an underwhelming season, which has seen them struggle in the Play-Offs of the Jupiler Pro League.

The futures of twelve players including Ghanaian duo Dauda Mohammed and Emmanuel Sowah are uncertain.

But the Purple and White have opted to keep some of the fine talents rising through the ranks, with Doku and Amuzu among the lot.

Anderlecht are struggling financially and it is believed that making some of the players leave will reduce the burden on the club's books.