Ghanaian youngsters Emmanuel Mensah, Abdul Razak, and Abubakar Gaddo shine in Romania

Three Ghanaian talents, Emmanuel Mensah, Abdul Razak, and Abubakar Gaddo, showcased their football prowess in Romania as CSM Sighetu triumphed 2-1 over Sanatatea Cluj in a Romanian third-tier league encounter.

Emmanuel Mensah and Abdul Razak were instrumental in helping CSM Sighetu secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory against the team represented by their compatriot, Abubakar Gaddo.

The game remained goalless in a thrilling first half, but it was striker Emmanuel Mensah who changed the course of the match, breaking the deadlock in the 46th minute. Seizing an opportunity presented by a Sanatatea defender's mistake in the 18-yard box, Mensah calmly slotted the ball into the net. He played for 74 minutes before being substituted.

Abdul Razak played a prominent role throughout the match, putting in a full 90-minute effort for CSM Sighetu. His presence was felt in the middle of the park, as he displayed combative skills, made precise passes in possession, and disrupted the opponents' attacks effectively.

Abubakar Gaddo made his mark by providing the assist for Sanatatea Cluj's consolation goal. The left-footed midfielder found his teammate on the edge of the 18-yard box after CSM Sighetu cleared a corner kick, leading to a goal in the 92nd minute.

All three of these promising Ghanaian players are currently on loan from CRF Cluj.