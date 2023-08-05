GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngsters Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman nominated for Young Player of the Month in Denmark

Published on: 05 August 2023
Ghanaian forwards Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman have been shortlisted for the Danish Superliga's Young Player of the Month of July.

The FCNordsjaeland attackers have had a great start to the 2023/24 Danish football league season showing glimpses of their skillset which are expected to play crucial roles in the team's campaign this season.

Ernest Nuamah whose performances from last season earned him a debut with the Black Stars as well as other accolades including the nomination for the 2023 Golden Boy Award began the new season on a great note.

He scored a hat-trick in their opening game of the season in Nordsjaelland 4-1 win over Viborg

He was rested the following week while his compatriot Osman Ibrahim to gave an impressive performance showing off his pace in dribbling abilities from the sides.

The winger scored a great goal to close the match, and FC Nordsjaelland easily defeated Aarhus 3-1.

Both Ibrahim Osman and Ernest Nuamah have been selected on the shortlist for the Danish Superliga's Young Player of the Month award and stand a good chance of winning.

