Ghanaian Youngsters Joseph Opoku and Herbert Ansah to feature in Turin derby

Two young Ghanaian players, Joseph Opoku and Herbert Ansah will take to the pitch in the highly anticipated Turin derby as Juventus host Torino in the Italian Primavera1 division tonight at the Silvio Piola stadium.

Ansah, a forward, has been a standout player for Torino this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 19 appearances. Last season, he was the top performer for the U18 side, netting an impressive 15 goals. Meanwhile, Opoku, a left-back, joined Torino this season and has quickly become a regular member of the squad, starting in eight of the nine appearances he has made for the Maroons.

The two sides are separated by only one point, with Torino currently sitting in sixth place on the league table after securing a victory against Bologna last Saturday. Despite a recent draw with Hellas Verona, Juventus are in third position and will be looking to secure a win in tonight's derby.

Opoku has played a crucial role in Torino's attacking strategy with his skilful runs and accurate delivery into the opponent's box. Ansah, on the other hand, will be hoping to find the back of the net after a seven-game goal drought.

As the excitement builds for the Turin derby, all eyes will be on these two promising Ghanaian players, who have the potential to make a significant impact on the game. It will be a true test of their abilities as they face off against one of the most formidable opponents in the division.