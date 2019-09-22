Ghanaian youth midfielder Iddrisu Baba scores own goal in Real Mallorca defeat at Getafe

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed scored an own goal as Real Mallorca succumbed to a 4-2 defeat at Getafe in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The 23-year-old deflected in a corner kick on 7th minute mark which gave the Madrid-based side the lead.

But that did not affect his confidence as the defensive midfielder lasted the entire duration at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Jorge Molina converted a 33rd minute penalty to double the lead for Getafe and Allan Nyom made it three-nil after 66 minutes.

Ante Budimir struck twice in the 70th and 77th minutes to reduce the deficit.

Getafe's Angel Rodriguez restored their two-goal lead in the 84th minute.