GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghanaian youth midfielder Iddrisu Baba scores own goal in Real Mallorca defeat at Getafe

Published on: 22 September 2019
Ghanaian youth midfielder Iddrisu Baba scores own goal in Real Mallorca defeat at Getafe
Iddrisu Baba Mohammed

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed scored an own goal as Real Mallorca succumbed to a 4-2 defeat at Getafe in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The 23-year-old deflected in a corner kick on 7th minute mark which gave the Madrid-based side the lead.

But that did not affect his confidence as the defensive midfielder lasted the entire duration at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Jorge Molina converted a 33rd minute penalty to double the lead for Getafe and Allan Nyom made it three-nil after 66 minutes.

Ante Budimir struck twice  in the 70th and 77th minutes to reduce the deficit.

Getafe's Angel Rodriguez restored their two-goal lead in the 84th minute.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments