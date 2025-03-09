Ghanaian youth star Caleb Yirenkyi scores first goal for Nordsjaelland

Teenager Caleb Yirenkyi scored his first goal for FC Nordsjaelland on Friday, 7 March 2025 in their 3-1 home league win over Vejle.

The 19-year-old connected home from close range- a rebound- after the visiting parried a shot a goal back into play in the 82nd minute.

Erik Nygren gave the home side the lead after just three minutes and Sindre doubled their account on 53 minutes.

Yirenkyi was making his seventh appearance for FC Nordsjaelland in the 3F Superliga and he lasted the entire duration of the match.

He moved to the Danish side in March 2024 from Right To Dream Academy.