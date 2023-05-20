Ghanaians appreciate what we are doing - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, who won fiercely contested elections in 2019, believes that Ghanaians appreciate the work he and his team have been doing since assuming office three and a half years ago.

While rating himself highly, Okraku emphasises the importance of conveying their accomplishments to the public.

"I think that the majority of the people who love football and follow the business of football in Ghana appreciate what we are doing. However, it has come to that point in time that we need to start telling our stories, so we have started," Okraku shared with SuperSport.

During his tenure, Okraku highlights the significant strides made by himself and the Executive Council in serving Ghanaian football. He emphasizes their focus on fulfilling the right objectives, stating, "Myself and the Executive Council have ensured that we have ticked a lot of right boxes."

Their achievements include successfully resuming all competitions after the suspension resulting from the Anas expose, as well as effectively addressing the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which football activities were halted for over a year.

Okraku and his team also dedicated efforts to revive domestic competitions and rejuvenate juvenile football across all districts of the country.

Furthermore, Okraku emphasizes the importance of giving women's football the attention it deserves, prompted by a call from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He and his administration have taken steps to revive and promote women's football in Ghana.

Okraku will be seeking re-election to continue leading the GFA later this year.