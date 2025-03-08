‘Ghanaians are football mad’ - Former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton has admitted that managing Ghana came with intense scrutiny, acknowledging the passionate nature of the country’s football fans.

The former Nottingham Forest manager was appointed after the 2022 World Cup, replacing Otto Addo. Having previously served as a technical advisor, Hughton was well aware of the expectations surrounding the role.

However, his tenure failed to deliver the desired impact, with the Black Stars struggling to find rhythm and attacking edge under his leadership.

Following a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, where Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage, Hughton was dismissed in early 2024.

“Working in Africa is very different. I worked for a nation that is football mad. One thing Ghanaians love, apart from the Premier League, is the Black Stars,” Hughton said.

He acknowledged that the pressure was evident from the start and that results were the ultimate measure of success.

“I knew the pressure of taking the job when I took it, and if you’re not getting the right results, then you will know about it.”

Despite his short spell in charge, Hughton insists the experience reaffirmed his desire to stay involved in football.

Whether his next step takes him back to club management or another international role remains to be seen, but the 65-year-old is determined to continue contributing to the game.