Ghanaians beg Thomas Partey to accept whopping $200m offer from Saudi Arabia

Published on: 24 June 2023
Ghanaians are begging Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey to accept a mouthwatering offer from Saudi clubs in a region of $200m following multiple interests.

The Arsenal player who had a great season until the dying embers of the campaign has evidently fallen out of favor at the North London Club with the manager Mikel Arteta keen on revamping the midfield with Jorginho already joining from Chelsea in January.

According to former BBC journalist and ex-GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the footballer will earn $100 million tax-free over the course of two seasons which is too good to be rejected according to several football fans, particularly from the 30-year-old's country, Ghana.

Partey has been advised to reject other interests from Italian clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus as well as some Turkish giants.

