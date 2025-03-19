Ghanaians bleeding because of poor performances of Black Stars – Patrick Boamah

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has expressed frustration over the Black Stars' recent struggles, stating that Ghanaians are "bleeding" due to the team's poor performances.

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without winning a single match during the qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 before traveling to Morocco to play against Madagascar three days later.

Boamah has urged the national team to step up and secure maximum points in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers to make up for past failures.

He also criticized the team’s performance despite the significant financial investment in the squad.

"Ghanaians have been bleeding with the performance of the Black Stars given the amount of money we've been spending on our national team and the kind of results they've produced," he said.

"This should be a turning point. We expect the team to deliver all six points to restore hope and justify the emotions and investments Ghanaians attach to the national team."

Ghana is currently tied with Comoros at the top of Group I, with both teams on nine points from four matches.