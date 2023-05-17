Ghanaians condemn Osei Kuffour's call to retire Andre Ayew from Black Stars

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has faced intense backlash from Ghanaians after suggesting that Andre Ayew should be retired from the Black Stars national team.

Kuffour's comments lacked substantial reasoning, leading to widespread criticism and condemnation from fans and supporters.

Ayew, the current captain of the Black Stars and a key figure in the team holds the record for the most appearances and has consistently delivered for Ghana in major tournaments. He has been instrumental in scoring Ghana's first goal in the last six significant competitions.

Expressing their outrage, fans took to social media to voice their discontent with Kuffour's remarks. One Facebook user, Joe Capito, stated, "I didn't expect a former player to give this kind of statement. If the coaches think he still has the strength to play, who are you to retire him? The young ones you mentioned also need to compete with experienced players for their place on the team. Go to Europe, and you'll still find two or three experienced players in their rebuilding squads. Don't force the guy to retire, but let him retire from the heart."

Rash Sanda added, "He is part of the cartel who hated Abedi Pele and they couldn't succeed, and now they have transferred it to his kids. You're not in charge of the Black Stars team, so stop the hate comments."

The backlash continued with Joseph Dakora stating, "This comment smacks more of hatred and unprofessionalism. Shame on him."

Others, like Iddris Abdul Ganiyu, emphasised the need for long-term agreements and consistent strategies with head coaches to build a stronger Black Stars team. Lamin Adnan criticised Kuffour's remarks as unfounded, baseless, and driven by malice and hatred.

Despite the controversy, Ayew is expected to be called up for Ghana's upcoming assignment in June as they strive to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The backlash against Kuffour highlights the passionate support for Ayew and the belief in his continued contributions to the Black Stars.