GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaians dominate top scoring foreign players in Egypt

Published on: 25 September 2018
Ghanaians dominate top scoring foreign players in Egypt

Ghanaian duo  John Antwi and Ernest Papa Arko are the top scoring foreign players in the Egyptian top-flight, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal. 

Antwi, who plays for Misr El-Maqasa as well as Papa Arko, who featured for several clubs in the North African country including giants Zamalek as well as Smouha and Arab Contractors, have a combined 21 goals.

Antwi is just one goal shy of equaling Papa Arko's 61 goals after netting in his side's 2-1 win over El Entag El Harby in the Egyptian Premier League on Monday night.

Other Ghanaian players who have recorded double figures include ex-Al Ahly striker Felix Aboagye as well as former Zamalek striker Nana

Other Ghanaian players in the list are Felix Aboagye, former player of Al Ahly and Zamalek and Nana Poku.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations