Ghanaians hail legend Asamoah Gyan after national team retirement

Published on: 21 May 2019
Ghana striker has been praised by football fans

Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail the country's all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan for his contributions to the Black Stars after he announced his unexpected international retirement.

The 33-year-old called time on his international career on Monday, just one month before the start of the African Nations Cup in Egypt, where he was expected to play a key role for Ghana.

His sudden retirement came shortly after coach Kwesi Appiah removed Gyan as the national team’s captain.

Striker Gyan has recently gained top form at Turkish club Kayserispor scoring three goals in two matches in the past one week after persistent injury problems since September 2017.

With his recent resurgence he was expected to play a key role in Egypt but coach Appiah's decision to strip him of the captaincy of the Black Stars led to the decision to quit.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he said.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Ghanaians have been lavishing praise of Gyan who sometimes spent his own money to bail out the national team on several occasions including chartering an aircraft for the squad to travel to play important international matches apart from his total commitment to the team.

Below are some of the comments praising Gyan since his retirement

Gyan’s six World Cup goals is the most by an African player.

