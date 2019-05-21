Ghanaians hail legend Asamoah Gyan after national team retirement

Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail the country's all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan for his contributions to the Black Stars after he announced his unexpected international retirement.

The 33-year-old called time on his international career on Monday, just one month before the start of the African Nations Cup in Egypt, where he was expected to play a key role for Ghana.

His sudden retirement came shortly after coach Kwesi Appiah removed Gyan as the national team’s captain.

Striker Gyan has recently gained top form at Turkish club Kayserispor scoring three goals in two matches in the past one week after persistent injury problems since September 2017.

With his recent resurgence he was expected to play a key role in Egypt but coach Appiah's decision to strip him of the captaincy of the Black Stars led to the decision to quit.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he said.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Ghanaians have been lavishing praise of Gyan who sometimes spent his own money to bail out the national team on several occasions including chartering an aircraft for the squad to travel to play important international matches apart from his total commitment to the team.

Below are some of the comments praising Gyan since his retirement

Asamoah Gyan served Ghana wholeheartedly. He deserves some accolades. Statistics do not lie!! — n.a (@thenanaaba) May 20, 2019

I was in the stadium at Fortaleza in Brazil when Asamoah Gyan scored that second goal against Germany.I will also never forget his last-gasp goal against Algeria at the 2015 AFCON with virtually the last kick of the game.He is deserving of some respect. — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) May 20, 2019

So many strikers have been introduced to solve the supposed inefficiency of Gyan but nobody, I repeat..nobody!!! Has been half as good. Razak pimpong Mathew Amoah Alex Takyi Mensah Joe Tex Asamoah Frimpong Prince Tagoe Junior Agogo(ah awurade😂) Emmanuel Clottey — Ferdinand (@QwejoBoakye) May 20, 2019

Thank you for everything @ASAMOAH_GYAN3, I will always remember you for every moment. I'm going to miss you. Ghana is going to miss you. Thank you. ❤🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/0sfB0FuyYV — Atta Mensah Vincent (@VincentLucho) May 20, 2019

One of the Continent's top striker who became world top paid player His Name Is @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 .Good luck in your retire from National football but we will surely miss your presence — McCarthy Emcee (@EmceeMccarthy) May 20, 2019

Well said 👏🏽👏🏽 Funny enough, those raining insults are people who have done nothing better for their own lives not to talk of “taking Ghana to places our international strategy could not even deliver.” Well done 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 #AsamoahGyan #ghana — Africa Will Work Again (AWWA) (@will_awwa) May 20, 2019

Gyan’s six World Cup goals is the most by an African player.

Great striker. De only committed player of this sikadicious generation of players, ur services will never be forgotten baby jet. Legend u ar nd u'll forever be in our hearts — IanDoe (@IanDoe7) May 20, 2019

Asamoah Gyan bows out over captaincy row but his 6goals at the World Cup (2006, 2010 & 2014) remains Africa’s highest by any player pic.twitter.com/Xq4UgIIggG — Yaw Osagyefo Anaman (@anaman_osagyefo) May 20, 2019

Thanks for everything Champ 👑 Unfortunately we live in a country where greatness isn't celebrated. You were the finest Ghanaian striker of our time. Time will tell your story and maybe then, they'll give you the recognition you deserve! All the best in Life!!! — Prosper Selorm (@selorm_prosper) May 20, 2019

Anyone who does not support @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 is a big hypocrite, if you were the one in his shoes 👟 will you be happy ???? Ghana is never changing from they village life 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Win_GH (@youngwayne4real) May 20, 2019

Are we really happy watching @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 exit the senior national team? I am not your regular football guy , I followed black star because of @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 now that he is officially out I don’t even see the need to watch football any longer — APOTRO APP (@OsikaniClinton) May 20, 2019

I swear Ghanaians are going to missed you in this year cup of nations. Planning to take Baby jet captain hand band for someone.. The whole world you are my number 1 striker i dey feel you. Gogogo Gagaga — Rapheal Nadel (@NadelRapheal) May 20, 2019

You served well. It’s sad it had to appear like this, however, I believe probing the basis of your retirement before #AFCON19 is untimely and here say on intel of stripping of captaincy does not suffice. You are our captain until the coach decides otherwise — Emmanuel Hanson (@Ehansoni1) May 20, 2019

God bless u for ur good wrk done....ewol3monkor........ — ABEKAH..27 (@BwoyDhanni) May 20, 2019