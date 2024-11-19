Ghanaians left ranting and wailing after Black Stars AFCON qualifier failure

The Black Stars of Ghana, who are four-time champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) struggled in the recently concluded qualifying series, losing three games and drawing three.

And playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F with just three points and will now miss out on the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

The teams’ poor showing in the qualifying series has left Ghanaians ranting and wailing after missing out on CAF’s biggest event.

In the final round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, sparking a lot of concerns among Ghanaians.

The Black Stars almost played an empty stadium against Niger due to their shambolic performance in the qualifying series.

However, a chunk of Ghanaian football fanatic are now calling for the sacking of Otto Addo as they believe has cannot lead the team to the promise land.

Having failed to secure qualification to the AFCON, the Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

The four-time AFCON champions will return for the continuation of the World Cup qualifiers in March 2026.