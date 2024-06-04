Ghanaians must be patient with young Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan throws his weight behind the young Black Stars ahead of crucial qualifiers.

Ghana face Mali and Central African Republic on June 6th and 10th respectively, needing points to climb the Group I table.

Coach Otto Addo selected a youthful squad featuring talents like Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Fatawu Issahaku.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, sees immense potential in these youngsters, believing they can dominate African football in the coming years.

"They're performing well at their clubs," Gyan told Peace FM. "Look at the team, almost five to six players are in the Premier League, and others are giving their best elsewhere. What excites me is their age - they're in their early 20s. If we groom them for the next five years, I think they can dominate Africa."

Gyan acknowledges the need for patience. "It's a gradual process," he says. "We have new faces, a new coach who took us to the World Cup, but now he's here full-time. Ghanaians, we like things fast, but we have to accept our current situation. Consistency is lacking, so let's focus on performance. Wins will follow, and the team will eventually dominate. I have strong faith in this young team. Ghanaians should give them time."