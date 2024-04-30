Ghanaians proud of Dreams FC, says former Asante Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong commends Dreams FC despite their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, emphasising that Ghanaians take pride in their achievement.

Dreams fell short of reaching the final, succumbing 3-0 on aggregate to Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek.

Expressing his sentiments on Kessben FM, Frimpong remarked, "I’m very disappointed because I was expecting Dreams FC to reach the finals of the competition. Even though they didn’t get to the finals but we need to praise them for reaching the semifinals of this competition. They shouldn’t be discouraged."

He further added, "Ghanaians are proud of them for their effort because nobody gave them the dog chances to reach the semifinals. They should keep working hard and I know they can reach the finals if they get the opportunity to represent Ghana next season."

Dreams FC have redirected their efforts towards the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup following their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to attacking midfielder Sylvester Simba, managing the demands of all three competitions took a toll on the team, and with their elimination from the continental tournament, their primary focus is now on their domestic campaign.

With their hopes in Africa dashed, Dreams can potentially return to the CAF Confederation Cup if they secure victory in the FA Cup, where they currently find themselves in the quarter-finals.

In the league, however, they face the challenge of climbing out of the relegation zone, with four matches still outstanding.

"We were competing in three major competitions (The Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and Confederation Cup), there was a bit of fatigue in the team," explained Simba.

"We were more accustomed to facing our African opponents than the GPL teams. But now that our journey in Africa has concluded, our main focus will be on the league. We assure our fans that we will step up in the league. You will start to see Dreams winning games home and away," he affirmed in an interview with Kessben FM.