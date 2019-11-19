GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaians react after Black Meteors lose on penalties to Ivory Coast in U23 AFCON semi-final

Published on: 19 November 2019

Ghanaians have reacted to the Black Meteors failure to reach the final of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Tanko's side fought back twice to earn 2-2 draw but were beaten on penalties.

The defeat also means Black Meteors must-win third-place playoff to book their ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

