Ghanaians react after Black Meteors lose on penalties to Ivory Coast in U23 AFCON semi-final

Ghanaians have reacted to the Black Meteors failure to reach the final of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Tanko's side fought back twice to earn 2-2 draw but were beaten on penalties.

The defeat also means Black Meteors must-win third-place playoff to book their ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Its over.......Kwabena Owusu throws it away amd the Ivorians will go through. Heartbreak for the Meteors and the Ivorians will march on to the finals and the 2020 Olympics in Japan. — @Kinaata Adict (@MistarHAT) November 19, 2019

Kwabena Owusu watched John Mensah 2010 penalty kick and gave us 2019 version 😂😂 — ATOMICITY (@ATOMICITY12) November 19, 2019

I sey errr that kwabena owusu guy be legend pass aswrr!!!!😂 How u fit kill both junior and snr team in the same year?? Eiiii 😂 — Itz truth💧 (@truthOriginal) November 19, 2019

Some are saying the coach shaaaa, do you think Kwesi appiah will ever appoint someone who’s better than him to assist him?😂#BlackMeteors pic.twitter.com/2PNYhseBYe — BIRDMAN bi🦅 (@RickStunna) November 19, 2019

Take it easy on Kwabena Owusu.He’s our top Striker for the tournament.The team will surely bounce back. I trust Ibrahim Tanko. #BlackMeteors #TotalAFCONU23 #BringBackTheLove — Kojo Phapha® (@CitizenPhapha) November 19, 2019