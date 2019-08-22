Ghanaians shocked following death of former star Junior Agogo

Ghanaians have expressed shock after hearing that former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo has died.

Agogo was confirmed dead on Thursday morning at the age of 40.

gogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.

Below are some Twitter reactions on his demise.

Oh man ! I will always remember the, “You go go ? A-go -go ! “ chants from CAN 2008 chale ! https://t.co/M3IJXxXmpd — Master Of None (@benjib66) August 22, 2019

honestly gutted, he was one of my faves back in the day when i was first introduced to forest at 7/8. RIP agogo💔❤️ https://t.co/6gW4fQZsxS — beth ✨ (@Bethanydids) August 22, 2019