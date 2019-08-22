GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 August 2019
Ghanaians shocked following death of former star Junior Agogo
Manuel Agogo

Ghanaians have expressed shock after hearing that former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo has died.

Agogo was confirmed dead on Thursday morning at the age of 40.

gogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.

Below are some Twitter reactions on his demise.

 

 

 

