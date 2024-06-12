Ghanaians should support Black Stars players in difficult times - Sannie Daara

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has urged Ghanaians to stand by the Black Stars players unconditionally, especially during challenging times.

Daara stressed the importance of unwavering support, pointing out that criticism can often be detrimental.

He cited recent instances during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Central African Republic in Kumasi, where several players faced heavy criticism.

In that match, Ghana initially took an early lead but struggled to cope with the pace of the Central African Republic attackers, resulting in a 2-1 deficit by halftime.

However, the Black Stars rallied in the second half to secure a dramatic 4-3 victory, boosting their chances of qualifying for the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

"Gideon Mensah has been doing well for the Black Stars. I saw people criticising him, but it would be prudent for Ghanaians to support him during difficult times. Baba Rahman has decided to stay back from the national team because of such acts, so these are the things we should be thinking about. I heard people bashing Ati-Zigi, but don’t forget, he saved us days ago in Mali. We shouldn’t betray our players if they don’t have their best day," Daara told Kessben FM.

The Black Stars are expected to return to action later this year in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where continued support from fans will be crucial for their success.