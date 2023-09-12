Ghanaians show Andre Ayew love as Black Stars captain contributes to 3-1 win over Liberia

The unmistakable cheers echoed through the Accra Sports Stadium as the board raised, signalling the introduction of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew during a late-game substitution against Liberia.

Contrary to any speculations on social media, Ayew continues to command immense love and respect from the Ghanaian public, especially when he dons the national team jersey.

Ayew's return to the Black Stars was met with enthusiasm and cheers from the fans. Despite being without a club, he was named in the recent squad, and coach Chris Hughton explained that his leadership and experience were crucial for the must-win game against the Central African Republic.

In Kumasi, even though he didn't step onto the pitch, Ayew was an active presence, shouting instructions and motivating his teammates from the bench, as Ghana secured a 2-1 win to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

However, Tuesday's friendly against Liberia provided an opportunity for Ayew to grace the pitch. The fans witnessed Ayew's skilful playmaking abilities and his ability to dictate the game, especially in the midfield. He played a pivotal role in the build-up to the third goal, which was finished by his brother, Jordan Ayew.

The assist, however, came from Medeama star Jonathan Sowah, who was making his debut for Ghana. Ayew, ever the great leader, rushed to congratulate Sowah, showcasing the camaraderie within the team.

While Ayew is on the brink of signing with a new club, his involvement in the September international window was a source of joy and pride for him.

He enjoyed both on and off-the-field moments with his teammates, and Ghanaians came out in full force to show their unwavering love and support for their iconic captain.'

Ayew has made a record 115 appearances for Ghana since his debut in 2007, and scored 24 goals.