Ghanaians urged to pray for Ayew family

Former Black Stars player Princeton Owusu-Ansah has called on Ghanaians to pray for the Ayew family, citing their immense contribution to the country's football history.

Owusu-Ansah believes that the family, which has produced several top players including Abedi Pele and his sons Andre, Jordan and Rahim Ayew, deserves to be honoured for their achievements.

"In fact, they are the true legends of the leather football. Blessed with it and no one can bring them down. I believe we should be saying prayers for them almost anytime football comes into mind no matter who you are," said Owusu-Ansah in a Facebook post.

Abedi Pele, who won the African best player of the year award three times, is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in African history. His sons have followed in his footsteps, with Andre Ayew currently serving as the captain of the Black Stars and the most capped player for Ghana.

"They deserve to be honored. I mean their entire generation from the Maestro himself Abedi Pele Ayew, Kwame Ayew, Sola Ayew, Kofi Ayew, Sugu Ayew then to the present generation Rahim Ayew, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and the lovely queen behind all the success Maha Ayew. God bless the Ayew family," added Owusu-Ansah.

He went on to express his admiration for the family, stating that he wished his family was like them. Owusu-Ansah also called on Ghana to honor the Ayew family for the first time in the country's history.

"All hail the Heroes and support the call for Ghana to honour the entire family for the first time in the history of Ghana. God bless you all. We stand for love," he concluded.