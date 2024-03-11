Ghanain attacker Augustine Okrah shines with goal and assist as Young Africans thrash Ihefu SC 

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah delivered a stellar performance on Monday, scoring a goal and providing an assist to help Young Africans secure a convincing 5-0 victory against Ihefu SC in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Although Okrah initially missed out on a starting role, he made a significant impact after being introduced in the second half.

Displaying his class, the former Asante Kotoko talisman equalized with a fantastic strike in the 83rd minute, making it 4-0 for Young Africans. Just two minutes later, he assisted Maxi Mpia Nzengeli, contributing to the team's fifth goal.

Prior to Okrah's magical displays, Peodoh Pacome Zouzoua, Mudathir Yahya, and Stephane Aziz Ki had already given Young Africans control over Ihefu SC.

With this commanding win, Young Africans secured three crucial points, maintaining their position at the top of the Tanzanian Ligu Kuu Bara log.

Augustine Okrah's impactful performance underscores his influence on the team since joining from Bechem United during the mid-season transfer window, marking a successful return to Tanzanian football.