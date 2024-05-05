Ghanain forward Kelvin Yeboah scores in Standard Liege defeat to OH Leuven in Jupiler Pro League

Ghanaian-Italian forward Kelvin Yeboah made his mark on Sunday as he found the back of the net for Standard Liege in their match against OH Leuven in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Despite Yeboah's impressive performance, Standard Liege suffered a 3-1 defeat away at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.

Yeboah, 23, showcased his talent throughout the game and managed to put his team ahead in the 43rd minute, giving them a lead going into halftime.

However, OH Leuven quickly equalised early in the second half through Youssef Maziz before adding two more goals through Nachon Nsingi and Jon Thorsteinsson to secure the victory.

Despite the loss, Standard Liege remains fifth in the Conference League qualification playoff standings.

Kelvin Yeboah, who joined Standard Liege on loan from Genoa in the January transfer window, has made a significant impact since his arrival, featuring in 12 games, scoring four goals, and providing an assist during his time with the club.