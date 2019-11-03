Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored but it was not enough as AFC Wimbledon were held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln City in the English Lague One on Saturday.

The struggling Wimbledon team had gone down in the 31st minute in their English league one game against Lincoln City through a Jack Payne goal.

But the league strugglers rallied back to get a share of the spoils in a game that was drifting away from them.

Luke O’Neill put in a fine cross of genuine quality, and Appiah found himself unmarked six yards out to glance past Vickers.

The Dons climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Milton Keynes and avoided back-to-back defeats after their loss to Burton Albion last time out.

AFC Wimbledon are just hovering above the relegation places lying 20th on a 23 team league.

The 7 times capped Ghanaian has played 12 games, scoring three goals for his struggling side.