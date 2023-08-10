Ghananian youngster Haqi Osman completes move to Turkish club Bodrumspor

Ghanaian forward Haqi Osman has joined Bodrumspor of the TFF First League in Turjey on a four year deal in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old versatile attacker has successfully sealed his transfer to the Turkish Second-tier team in deal that sees him stay until 2027.

The 20-year-old player joined Malatyaspor in January 2021 after leaving Ghanaian team Okyeman Planners FC. He is capable of playing the left wing, right-wing, and striker positions. Osman's contract with Yeni Malatyaspor Kulübü concluded in at the end of last season, and he now joins the Bodrum-based club on a free transfer.

His signing was announced via a formal statement published on Bodrumspor's Facebook page.

"Welcome Haqi Osman. Finally, we signed a 4-year contract with Haqi Osman, the Ghanaian footballer who wore the new Malatyaspor jersey," read the statement.

“We wish success to Haqi Osman under our uniform."

The Ghanaian forward was wanted by Antalyaspor last season, but an agreement couldn't be reached.

Osman has not yet received a cap for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, but his trip to Bodrumspor gives him the chance to hone his abilities and perhaps attract the eye of national team coaches.