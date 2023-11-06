Ghana's 2006 World Cup Star Razak Pimpong celebrates 16th wedding anniversary

Former Ghana forward Razak Pimpong and his wife, Betina Engholm have joyously celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

The couple marked this special occasion with heartfelt messages shared on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Razak Pimpong expressed his love and appreciation, saying, "16 years of marriage today. Keep on being you and thanks for allowing me to be me. Love you, Betina Engholm."

Over their 16 years of marriage, Razak Pimpong and Betina Engholm have been blessed with children. Among their children, Malik Pimpong has followed in his father's footsteps as a footballer. He joined FC Midtjylland, Razak Pimpong's former club, at the beginning of 2023.

Razak Pimpong is widely recognised for his great contributions to the Black Stars during the 2006 FIFA World Cup. His role in winning a crucial penalty that led to Stephen Appiah's goal in the match against the USA as the Black Stars progressed to the round of 16 remains memorable.

Additionally, Razak Pimpong represented Ghana at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. After his successful playing career, he transitioned into a managerial role and currently serves as the manager of Aulum IF.

The couple's enduring love story is a testament to their strong bond and commitment over the years. Congratulations to Razak Pimpong and Betina Engholm on their 16th wedding anniversary. May their love continue to thrive and inspire others.