Ghana's 2019 AFCON qualifier in doubt after FIFA bans Sierra Leone

Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars remains in doubt after FIFA suspended the Sierra Leone Football Federation for government interference.

In September, the country’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) forced president Isha Johansen and secretary-general Chris Kamara to step down from their offices as both are under investigation on counts of 'abuse of office and misuse of public funds.

However, Fifa statutes do not allow interference from any outside body and, as such, are threatening with to ban the country from international football.

The suspension will be lifted once the SLFA and its recognised leadership (led by SLFA President, Ms Isha Johansen, and SLFA General Secretary, Mr Christopher Kamara) have confirmed to FIFA that the SLFA administration, premises, accounts and communication channels are under their control once again.

The Leone Stars were scheduled to travel to Ghana to face the Black Stars in Kumasi on 11 October and the return leg in Freetown three days later.