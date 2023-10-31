Ghana's 9th consecutive victory under Nora Hauptle secures Olympic qualification progress

Ghana continued their remarkable winning streak under Coach Nora Hauptle, securing a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday and advancing to the third round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

In a less thrilling first half at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hauptle's side found it challenging to break through Benin's resolute defence. However, the Black Queens delivered in the second half, scoring two crucial goals. Evelyn Badu's superb finish inside the box and an own goal contributed to a 5-0 aggregate victory for Ghana, keeping their hopes alive to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time.

While Hauptle's side may not have performed at the 150% level she had promised, it was enough to secure another win, marking their 10th consecutive victory since the Swiss tactician's appointment in January of the current year.

The Black Queens will now regroup and prepare for the third-round clash against Zambia, who advanced with a walkover against Mali in the second round. The Ghanaian team, under Hauptle's guidance, has been nothing short of a resounding success, having scored 28 goals in nine games and conceded none.

Tougher challenges await as Ghana could potentially face either Morocco or Tunisia in the fourth round should they continue their journey in the Olympic qualifiers.