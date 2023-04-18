Ghana’s Aaron Opoku unbothered by fans' backlash over goal celebration against former club

German-born Ghanaian winger Aaron Opoku has responded to criticism from fans of his former club, Hamburger SV, after his goal celebration in their presence during their Bundesliga two match last weekend.

Opoku began his football career with the Hamburger SV youth team as a teenager and worked his way up to the first team before leaving last summer.

He joined 1. FC Kaiserslautern in August 2022 and made his 17th appearance over the weekend against his former team in the Bundesliga two.

During the game against his former club, Opoku came on as a substitute in the 85th minute and scored a goal with his first touch, doubling his team's lead to 2-0 and ultimately securing the victory after Terence Boyd's 71st-minute goal.

Opoku's jubilant goal celebration provoked the ire of fans of his former team, who were already upset by the result.

However, Opoku is unfazed by the criticism and has said that he would celebrate again if given the chance.

"I said if I score a goal, I will celebrate, 100 percent. I don't really care who it's against. And then, several weeks ago, I made up my mind to celebrate something," he said.

"It doesn't matter who it's against if I score the goal. The fact that it's against the ex-club just sucks for them, but then I don't really care. We kept three points here and the rest doesn't matter."