Ghana's AFCON 2023 budget to be revealed post-tournament- Sports Ministry spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Charles Amofa, has disclosed that the budget allocated to Ghana's Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be made public after the conclusion of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

In an interview with Angel FM, Amofa emphasized that the budgetary details for the continental showpiece are still a work in progress. He urged Ghanaians to support the team and await the comprehensive breakdown of the budget once the tournament concludes.

He stated, "The AFCON budget is a work in progress. Ghanaians will know after the tournament. For now, we will entreat everyone to pray for the team."

Coach Chris Hughton recently completed preparations for the tournament, with the full squad in attendance following the arrival of star midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The four-time African champions concluded their training camp in Kumasi on Tuesday and are en route to Ivory Coast, the host nation for AFCON 2023.

In a special send-off event in Kumasi, President Nana Akufo-Addo met the team and encouraged them to deliver their best performance to end Ghana's 42-year wait for a fifth AFCON title. The players were treated to entertainment from Afro dancehall superstar Stonebwoy during the event.

Ghana, aiming to break a 42-year AFCON title drought, will kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Subsequent Group B fixtures include clashes against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.

Despite winning the AFCON title four times, with the last triumph in 1982, Ghana has faced disappointment in recent finals. The team hopes to rewrite history in Ivory Coast and secure a coveted fifth AFCON title.