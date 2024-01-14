Ghana's AFCON 2023 hopes dampened by Mohammed Kudus’ fitness concerns

Ghana's hopes of success in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been dealt a significant blow, as star player Kudus Mohammed faces fitness concerns ahead of the team's opening match against Cape Verde.

The West Ham midfielder, who has been instrumental in Ghana's recent successes, has been struggling with a hamstring injury and may not be fit enough to start the game on Sunday.

Kudus, who has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season, was expected to miss Ghana's opener against Cape Verde, after missing several days of training and not participating in Monday's pre-tournament friendly against Namibia. His absence would be a significant setback for Ghana, given his impressive form and importance to the team.

Since his debut in late 2019, Kudus has scored nine goals and provided three assists for Ghana, making him one of the team's most critical players. His performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he scored two goals, further highlighted his ability on the big stage.

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton will be hoping that Kudus can recover in time for the match, but if not, the team will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by his absence.

Despite the setback, Ghana remain confident about their chances in the tournament, with a strong squad that includes other talented players such as Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew.

The 2023 AFCON is being held in Ivory Coast and runs from January 13th to February 11th. Ghana are in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.