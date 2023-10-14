Ghana's AFCON 2023 match schedules & venues confirmed

The match dates and stadiums for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations group games in Ivory Coast next year have been revealed.

The Black Stars will open their Group B campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday 14 January at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Their second match sees them take on seven-time champions Egypt at the same venue on Thursday 18 January.

Ghana will round off the group phase against Mozambique at the Stade Ebimpe, also in Abidjan, on Monday 22 January.

The schedule means Ghana will remain based in the Ivorian capital and commercial centre for all three of their group matches.

After disappointment at recent Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Ghana will be hoping for a more successful campaign next year.

The four-time champions embarrassingly finished bottom of their group at the 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Ghanaians desperately want the Black Stars to end their 41-year AFCON title drought on Ivorian soil.

But with heavyweights Egypt lying in wait second up, navigating their way out of the group would represent major progress for Ghana.

The top two in each group and best four third-placed teams will advance to the knockout rounds.