Ghana's Afena-Gyan nets fifth goal as Juventus Next Gen draw with Potenza

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan netted his fifth goal of the season, rescuing Juventus Next Gen with a late equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Potenza on Sunday in Serie C.

The Ghanaian forward came on in the 66th minute and converted a low cross from Gabriele Mulazzi into the left side of the net, showing composure to earn his side a point.

Afena-Gyan has been involved in five goals since December, with only midfielder Simeone Guerra, who has eight goals, surpassing him in contributions.

The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances this season, and despite the draw, Juventus Next Gen is unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

However, they remain in 13th place and will be hoping Afena-Gyan can help propel them into the playoffs.