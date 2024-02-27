Ghana's African Games budget under fire, LOC responds to criticism

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games has responded to claims made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament, regarding the committee's planned expenditure for the event.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), the LOC requested sponsorship to support their activities, with a proposed budget of GHS602,000 (US$48 million).

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO’S ELEPHANTINE, WRONGFUL & UNCONSCIONABLE US$48MILLION (GHS602MILLION) “OPERATIONAL EXPENSES” FOR THE 13TH AFRICAN GAMES 1. Even before the dust settles on the scandalous US$8.5million AFCON budget brouhaha; unimpeachable, unassailable and incontrovertible… pic.twitter.com/Dz7d8M4dBj — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 26, 2024

Ablakwa claimed that this amount was excessive and represented a misuse of public funds.

However, the LOC has defended its budget, stating that the figure quoted by Ablakwa represents the total operational budget for the hosting and organization of the Games, which includes recurrent expenditure and not just the 18 days of the competition.

The LOC highlighted that hosting 54 African countries comes with significant costs, including medical and anti-doping measures, transportation, accommodation, catering, branding, games management systems, team Ghana preparation, broadcasting, and equipment for 29 sporting disciplines.

The LOC also clarified that the US$195 million invested in facilities for the Games includes the construction of the brand new Borteyman Sports Complex, the completion of the University of Ghana Stadium, and the renovation of accommodation facilities on campus to serve as the Games' Village.