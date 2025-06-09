Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah delivered a standout performance for Riga FC in their 2-0 victory over Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto in a friendly match on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was at the heart of Riga’s midfield, displaying intensity, strength, and composure throughout the game. His moment of brilliance came when he unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box to score a spectacular goal, marking his first of the season in any competition.

Ankrah, a former Parma youth captain, has been one of the most consistent performers for Riga FC in the ongoing Latvia Virsliga campaign. He has featured in 15 of the club’s 16 league matches so far, helping Riga maintain top spot in the standings.

Highly regarded at the club, Ankrah’s image is frequently used in the team’s matchday promotions, reflecting his growing influence. His latest performance against a top European side further underlines his development and potential.

The midfielder will be hoping his goal against FC Porto sparks more goal contributions in the second half of the season as Riga chase the league title.