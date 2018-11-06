Ghana’s Ahmed Said patches up with Gorica goalkeeper after swapping shirts ahead of Hadjuk Split-Gorica game

Ghanaian forward Ahmed Said has settled his feud with Kristijan Kahlina after the pair swapped shirts ahead of Gorica and Hadjuk Split clash in the Croatian top flight league on Sunday.

Ahmed had an ugly altercation with the Kristijan Kahlina goalkeeper during Hadjuk Split's 2-0 defeat against the league newcomers in the fourth game of the campaign at the Stadion Poljud in August.

Said head-butted the Zagreb-born custodian in the 92nd minute of the game which led to him being handed a four-match ban.

Reports later suggested that the Ghanaian attacked Kahlina over racist insults.

However, the pair buried their hatchet on Sunday as they exchanged shirts before kick-off.

Meanwhile, both failed to finish the game with maximum points as Hadjuk Split forward Jairo cancelled out Iyayi Believe Atiemwen's 14th minute strike.

Ahmed has netted once in nine appearances for Hadjuk Split in the ongoing campaign.