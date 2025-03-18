Ghana's Alex Asante named General Coordinator for Al Hilal vs Al Ahly CAF Champions League clash

Director of National Teams at the Ghana Football Association, Alex Asante, has been appointed General Coordinator for the CAF Champions League game between Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Al Ahly.

Mr Asante, who is also the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana FA, replaces Fredrick Acheampong, who was initially selected for the game to be played in Mauritania.

The Ghanaian football administrator is expected to deliver an outstanding job following his experience in that role.

In recent times, Ghanaian football managers have played key roles in football at the continental level, earning the West African country a reputation for diligently executing their roles.

This comes after Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, was elected on the Executive Council of the Confederation of African Football.

Meanwhile, the North African clash between the Al Hilal and Al Ahly in Nouakchott will be the second leg of the quarter-final game in the CAF Champions League. The game will be held on April 8, 2025.